Deutsche Bank AG Reaffirms Hold Rating for Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc. (VRX)

Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc. (NYSE:VRX) (TSE:VRX) in a research note released on Monday. They currently have a $18.00 price target on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Vetr raised Valeant Pharmaceuticals International from a strong sell rating to a sell rating and set a $13.68 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Valeant Pharmaceuticals International in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Valeant Pharmaceuticals International in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. ValuEngine raised Valeant Pharmaceuticals International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an underperform rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Valeant Pharmaceuticals International in a research report on Saturday, September 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.71.

Valeant Pharmaceuticals International (VRX) opened at 13.83 on Monday. The company’s market cap is $4.82 billion. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.00 and a 200-day moving average of $13.52. Valeant Pharmaceuticals International has a 52 week low of $8.31 and a 52 week high of $24.30.

Valeant Pharmaceuticals International (NYSE:VRX) (TSE:VRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.08. Valeant Pharmaceuticals International had a positive return on equity of 59.89% and a negative net margin of 12.40%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.88) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Valeant Pharmaceuticals International will post $3.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Schutter Richard U. De purchased 10,000 shares of Valeant Pharmaceuticals International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.33 per share, for a total transaction of $143,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 77,479 shares in the company, valued at $1,110,274.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRX. Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valeant Pharmaceuticals International in the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Valeant Pharmaceuticals International by 33.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,965 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 2,763 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. increased its position in shares of Valeant Pharmaceuticals International by 357.7% in the first quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. now owns 11,900 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Valeant Pharmaceuticals International by 6.2% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 10,303 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Valeant Pharmaceuticals International in the first quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.48% of the company’s stock.

Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Company Profile

Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc is a pharmaceutical and medical device company. The Company is engaged in developing and marketing a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) products, and medical devices (contact lenses, intraocular lenses, ophthalmic surgical equipment, and aesthetics devices).

