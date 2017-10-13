Deutsche Bank AG Begins Coverage on Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (PTEN)

Deutsche Bank AG initiated coverage on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $25.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on PTEN. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $20.50 price objective (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Jefferies Group LLC set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, June 24th. Capital One Financial Corporation lowered shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Cowen and Company reiterated a hold rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research note on Sunday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.82.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $579.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.47 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 23.78% and a negative return on equity of 10.03%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 198.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.58) EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -4.06%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Riverhead Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 86.2% during the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 10,053 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 4,653 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 11.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,392 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 7.1% during the second quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 11,740 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacad Investment Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Institutional investors own 98.56% of the company’s stock.

About Patterson-UTI Energy

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc is an oilfield services company. The Company owns and operates a fleet of land-based drilling rigs and a fleet of pressure pumping equipment in the United States. The Company’s segments include Contract Drilling, Pressure Pumping and Other operations. The Contract Drilling segment markets its contract drilling services to independent and other oil and natural gas operators.

