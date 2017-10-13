Deutsche Bank AG Analysts Give ASML Holding (AMSL) a €130.00 Price Target

ASML Holding (AMS:AMSL) received a €130.00 ($152.94) price objective from stock analysts at Deutsche Bank AG in a note issued to investors on Friday. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS AG set a €135.00 ($158.82) target price on shares of ASML Holding and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley set a €135.00 ($158.82) target price on shares of ASML Holding and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. J P Morgan Chase & Co set a €140.00 ($164.71) target price on shares of ASML Holding and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) set a €144.00 ($169.41) target price on shares of ASML Holding and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. set a €135.00 ($158.82) target price on shares of ASML Holding and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €144.70 ($170.24).

