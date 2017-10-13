Delivery Hero AG (DHER) Given a €38.40 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) Analysts

Delivery Hero AG (ETR:DHER) has been assigned a €38.40 ($45.18) target price by investment analysts at Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

DHER has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero AG and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €33.20 ($39.06) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero AG and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. UBS AG set a €27.00 ($31.76) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero AG and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €33.50 ($39.41) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero AG and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. set a €36.00 ($42.35) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero AG and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €33.01 ($38.84).

Delivery Hero AG (ETR:DHER) opened at 38.23 on Wednesday. Delivery Hero AG has a 52-week low of €37.95 and a 52-week high of €38.75.

