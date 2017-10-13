NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) EVP Debora Shoquist sold 33,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.24, for a total transaction of $6,339,161.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) opened at 191.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $175.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.71. The firm has a market cap of $114.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.94 and a beta of 1.28. NVIDIA Corporation has a one year low of $65.52 and a one year high of $193.09.

Get NVIDIA Corporation alerts:

NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.32. NVIDIA Corporation had a return on equity of 39.59% and a net margin of 27.41%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 56.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post $3.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 22nd. NVIDIA Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.86%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Debora Shoquist Sells 33,498 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) Stock” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/13/debora-shoquist-sells-33498-shares-of-nvidia-corporation-nvda-stock.html.

NVDA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective (up previously from $170.00) on shares of NVIDIA Corporation in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA Corporation in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Bank of America Corporation reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA Corporation in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Vetr cut shares of NVIDIA Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.54 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NVIDIA Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $169.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.88.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Crow Point Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Corporation by 479.4% during the 3rd quarter. Crow Point Partners LLC now owns 3,436 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 2,843 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Corporation by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,132 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA Corporation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $177,000. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA Corporation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,003,000. Finally, Intl Fcstone Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA Corporation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $254,000. 65.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NVIDIA Corporation

Nvidia Corporation focuses on personal computer (PC) graphics, graphics processing unit (GPU) and also on artificial intelligence (AI). The Company’s operates through two segments: GPU and Tegra Processor. The Company’s GPU product brands are aimed at specialized markets, including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.