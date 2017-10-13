Dean Capital Management Takes $2.29 Million Position in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (URBN)

Dean Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 123,775 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,294,000. Dean Capital Management owned about 0.11% of Urban Outfitters as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Urban Outfitters by 9,872.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,405,864 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $318,523,000 after purchasing an additional 13,271,441 shares during the period. Shapiro Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Urban Outfitters by 586.5% in the second quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 8,827,740 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $163,666,000 after purchasing an additional 7,541,840 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Urban Outfitters by 2.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,986,454 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $110,988,000 after purchasing an additional 139,356 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Urban Outfitters by 0.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,926,812 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $72,803,000 after purchasing an additional 10,249 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Urban Outfitters by 84.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,199,015 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $59,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462,130 shares during the period. 87.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on URBN shares. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Bank of America Corporation set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.24.

Shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (URBN) traded up 3.33% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.93. 1,190,500 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 0.63. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.19 and a 52 week high of $40.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.54 and a 200-day moving average of $20.64.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The apparel retailer reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.07. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The company had revenue of $873.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $860.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. Urban Outfitters’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post $1.41 EPS for the current year.

Urban Outfitters announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, August 24th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel retailer to buy up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters, Inc is a lifestyle specialty retail company. The Company operates through two segments: Retail and Wholesale. The Company’s Retail segment consists of its Urban Outfitters, Anthropologie, Free People, Terrain and Bhldn brands, whose merchandise is sold to its customers through retail stores, Websites, mobile applications, catalogs and customer contact centers.

