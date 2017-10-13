Ideagen PLC (LON:IDEA) insider David Hornsby bought 2,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 85 ($1.12) per share, for a total transaction of £1,799.45 ($2,365.83).

Shares of Ideagen PLC (LON:IDEA) opened at 85.50 on Friday. Ideagen PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 51.78 and a 52-week high of GBX 98.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 86.02 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 86.15. The stock’s market cap is GBX 158.80 million.

Get Ideagen PLC alerts:

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be paid a GBX 0.14 ($0.00) dividend. This is a positive change from Ideagen PLC’s previous dividend of $0.07. This represents a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd.

WARNING: “David Hornsby Buys 2,117 Shares of Ideagen PLC (IDEA) Stock” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright law. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/13/david-hornsby-buys-2117-shares-of-ideagen-plc-idea-stock.html.

Separately, FinnCap reissued a “corporate” rating and set a GBX 108 ($1.42) target price on shares of Ideagen PLC in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th.

About Ideagen PLC

Ideagen plc is engaged in the development and sale of information management software to businesses in various industries, and the provision of associated professional services and support. The Company is engaged in supplying governance, risk and compliance (GRC) solutions primarily to the healthcare, transport, aerospace and defense, manufacturing and financial services sectors.

Receive News & Ratings for Ideagen PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ideagen PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.