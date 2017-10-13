Data I/O Corporation (DAIO) VP Rajeev Gulati Sells 10,972 Shares

Data I/O Corporation (NASDAQ:DAIO) VP Rajeev Gulati sold 10,972 shares of Data I/O Corporation stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.68, for a total value of $106,208.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Rajeev Gulati also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 10th, Rajeev Gulati sold 4,028 shares of Data I/O Corporation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.92, for a total value of $35,929.76.

On Monday, October 9th, Rajeev Gulati sold 5,000 shares of Data I/O Corporation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.86, for a total value of $44,300.00.

On Wednesday, October 11th, Rajeev Gulati sold 14,028 shares of Data I/O Corporation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total value of $129,057.60.

On Tuesday, September 12th, Rajeev Gulati sold 13,452 shares of Data I/O Corporation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total value of $112,189.68.

Data I/O Corporation (NASDAQ DAIO) traded up 0.31% during trading on Friday, reaching $9.78. The company had a trading volume of 57,240 shares. Data I/O Corporation has a 12-month low of $3.41 and a 12-month high of $10.30. The stock has a market cap of $79.92 million, a P/E ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.69.

Data I/O Corporation (NASDAQ:DAIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.14 million during the quarter. Data I/O Corporation had a net margin of 12.14% and a return on equity of 21.22%. Equities research analysts predict that Data I/O Corporation will post ($0.10) EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DAIO. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in Data I/O Corporation in the second quarter valued at about $495,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Data I/O Corporation by 15.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 325,713 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after acquiring an additional 44,089 shares during the period. Spark Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Data I/O Corporation by 120.7% in the second quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 61,800 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 33,800 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Data I/O Corporation by 6.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 272,922 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after acquiring an additional 16,514 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu KCG Holdings LLC increased its stake in Data I/O Corporation by 58.8% in the second quarter. Virtu KCG Holdings LLC now owns 37,357 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 13,833 shares during the period. 24.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Data I/O Corporation

Data I/O Corporation provides programming and associated intellectual property management solutions. The Company’s solutions are used in the manufacturing of flash, microcontrollers and flash-memory-based intelligent devices. It designs, manufactures and sells programming systems used by designers and manufacturers of electronic products.

