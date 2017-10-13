Danaher Corporation (DHR) Position Raised by Commonwealth Bank of Australia

Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its holdings in shares of Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,987 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s holdings in Danaher Corporation were worth $2,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DHR. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Danaher Corporation by 17.4% during the first quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Danaher Corporation by 92.3% during the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher Corporation during the first quarter worth approximately $157,000. Motco lifted its stake in Danaher Corporation by 8.8% during the second quarter. Motco now owns 2,011 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Danaher Corporation by 62.0% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,111 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DHR. Zacks Investment Research cut Danaher Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. BidaskClub cut Danaher Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Citigroup Inc. set a $96.00 price target on Danaher Corporation and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Cowen and Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Danaher Corporation in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of Danaher Corporation in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.62.

In related news, insider Thomas Patrick Joyce, Jr. sold 9,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.78, for a total value of $799,154.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 155,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,718,425.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Linda P. Hefner sold 10,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.03, for a total value of $878,291.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,151 shares in the company, valued at $3,499,797.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 71,496 shares of company stock worth $5,916,223. Company insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) opened at 87.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $60.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.78 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $85.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.21. Danaher Corporation has a 12-month low of $75.71 and a 12-month high of $88.62.

Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The conglomerate reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. Danaher Corporation had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 12.63%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Danaher Corporation will post $3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Danaher Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.83%.

Danaher Corporation Profile

Danaher Corporation (Danaher) designs, manufactures and markets professional, medical, industrial and commercial products and services. The Company operates through four segments: Life Sciences, which offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines; Diagnostics; which offers analytical instruments, reagents, consumables, software and services; Dental, which provides products that are used to diagnose, treat and prevent disease and ailments of the teeth, gums and supporting bone, and Environmental & Applied Solutions, which consists of various lines of business, including water quality and product identification.

