Daily Journal Corp. (S.C.) (DJCO) Raised to C- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Daily Journal Corp. (S.C.) (NASDAQ:DJCO) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Shares of Daily Journal Corp. (NASDAQ DJCO) opened at 230.90 on Tuesday. Daily Journal Corp. has a 1-year low of $195.00 and a 1-year high of $282.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $218.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $211.65. The firm’s market cap is $318.64 million.

Daily Journal Corp. (S.C.) (NASDAQ:DJCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter. Daily Journal Corp. (S.C.) had a negative return on equity of 0.59% and a negative net margin of 2.04%. The business had revenue of $10.20 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Daily Journal Corp. (S.C.) during the 2nd quarter worth $1,129,000. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Daily Journal Corp. (S.C.) by 302.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 8,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after buying an additional 6,337 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Daily Journal Corp. (S.C.) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Daily Journal Corp. (S.C.) by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Daily Journal Corp. (S.C.) by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 37.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Daily Journal Corp. (S.C.)

Daily Journal Corporation publishes newspapers and Websites covering California and Arizona, and produces various specialized information services. The Company also serves as a newspaper representative specializing in public notice advertising. It operates through two segments: Traditional Business and Journal Technologies.

