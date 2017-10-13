D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $100,000 Stake in Thor Industries, Inc. (THO)

D.A. Davidson & CO. continued to hold its position in shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 966 shares of the construction company’s stock at the close of the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Thor Industries were worth $100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in THO. World Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Thor Industries by 0.8% in the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 3,751 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co grew its position in shares of Thor Industries by 0.8% in the second quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 6,697 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. grew its position in shares of Thor Industries by 0.6% in the second quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. now owns 14,956 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Thor Industries by 0.9% in the second quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 10,740 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Thor Industries by 7.7% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,746 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Thor Industries Inc. alerts:

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/13/d-a-davidson-co-has-100000-stake-in-thor-industries-inc-tho.html.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on THO. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $135.00 target price (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Thor Industries in a research report on Saturday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $114.00 target price (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Thor Industries in a research report on Saturday, September 30th. Aegis reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 target price (up previously from $113.00) on shares of Thor Industries in a research report on Saturday, September 30th. Citigroup Inc. lifted their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $118.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Thor Industries in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Thor Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.74.

Thor Industries, Inc. (THO) opened at 128.23 on Friday. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.00 and a 1-year high of $129.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.01 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $116.51 and a 200 day moving average of $103.81.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 27th. The construction company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Thor Industries had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 26.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 49.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Thor Industries, Inc. will post $8.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 24th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. This is a boost from Thor Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 23rd. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.62%.

In related news, Chairman Peter Busch Orthwein sold 2,784 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $320,160.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,396,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,580,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Thor Industries

Thor Industries, Inc manufactures a range of recreational vehicles (RVs) in the United States and sells those vehicles primarily in the United States and Canada. The Company’s segments include towable recreational vehicles, which consists of the operations of Airstream, Inc (Airstream) (towable); Heartland Recreational Vehicles, LLC (Heartland) (including Bison Coach, LLC (Bison), Cruiser RV, LLC (CRV) and DRV, LLC (DRV)); Jayco, Corp.

Receive News & Ratings for Thor Industries Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thor Industries Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.