Media headlines about CytRx Corporation (NASDAQ:CYTR) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. CytRx Corporation earned a news impact score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the biotechnology company an impact score of 46.6228268898022 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s scoring:

Get CytRx Corporation alerts:

CytRx Corporation (NASDAQ:CYTR) traded down 3.8177% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.3905. 2,061,271 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.55. CytRx Corporation has a 52 week low of $0.36 and a 52 week high of $1.00. The firm’s market cap is $64.71 million.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of CytRx Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “CytRx Corporation (CYTR) Given News Impact Score of 0.10” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/13/cytrx-corporation-cytr-given-news-impact-score-of-0-10.html.

About CytRx Corporation

CytRx Corporation is a biopharmaceutical research and development company specializing in oncology. The Company is focused on the clinical development of aldoxorubicin, its modified version of the chemotherapeutic agent, doxorubicin. It is engaged in Phase III trials for aldoxorubicin as a therapy for patients with soft tissue sarcoma (STS) whose tumors have progressed after treatment with chemotherapy.

Receive News & Ratings for CytRx Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CytRx Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.