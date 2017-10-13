Cytokinetics, Incorporated (CYTK) Insider Sells $204,173.69 in Stock

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) insider Caryn Gordon Mcdowell sold 13,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.49, for a total value of $204,173.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Caryn Gordon Mcdowell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 6th, Caryn Gordon Mcdowell sold 10,131 shares of Cytokinetics, stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total value of $147,912.60.

On Tuesday, August 8th, Caryn Gordon Mcdowell sold 11,348 shares of Cytokinetics, stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.47, for a total value of $141,509.56.

Cytokinetics, (NASDAQ:CYTK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 million. Cytokinetics, had a negative return on equity of 14.15% and a negative net margin of 16.00%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CYTK. BidaskClub upgraded Cytokinetics, from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Cytokinetics, in a research note on Sunday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Cytokinetics, in a research note on Monday, July 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cytokinetics, from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Cytokinetics, in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.64.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Cytokinetics, by 1.4% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 13,333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cytokinetics, by 0.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 84,509 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cytokinetics, by 7.1% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,852 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cytokinetics, by 7.5% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 27,501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cytokinetics, by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 53,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.50% of the company’s stock.

Cytokinetics, Company Profile

Cytokinetics, Incorporated is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on discovering, developing and commercializing first-in-class muscle activators as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. It is focused on the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics that modulate muscle function for the treatment of serious diseases and medical conditions.

