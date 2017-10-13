Cypress Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 9,691 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (TSM)

Cypress Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) by 59.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 9,691 shares during the quarter. Cypress Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Park National Corp OH lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 6,575 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 10,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Baldwin Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 25,783 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 16,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, 440 Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. 440 Investment Group LLC now owns 21,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. 19.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $213.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.25 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 25.61% and a net margin of 36.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.80 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TSM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. HSBC Holdings plc cut Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. BidaskClub cut Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSMC) is a semiconductor foundry. The Company is engaged in the manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices and the manufacturing of masks. It operates through foundry segment.

