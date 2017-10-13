Cypress Wealth Advisors LLC Has $476,000 Holdings in PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ)

Cypress Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,326 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. First Financial Corp IN raised its holdings in PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 by 189.3% in the second quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 by 48.5% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 by 2.2% in the second quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Botty Investors LLC acquired a new stake in PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 in the first quarter worth $132,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 in the second quarter worth $153,000. Institutional investors own 51.48% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.3194 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th.

About PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

