Cypress Capital Group Takes $273,000 Position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (JNPR)

Cypress Capital Group acquired a new stake in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 9,799 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Juniper Networks by 376.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 864,754 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,066,000 after purchasing an additional 683,217 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Juniper Networks by 27.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,553 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 9,873 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Juniper Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $239,000. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its position in Juniper Networks by 11.0% in the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 22,288 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Juniper Networks by 9.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 643,165 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,899,000 after purchasing an additional 55,120 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.16% of the company’s stock.

JNPR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Juniper Networks from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. BidaskClub raised Juniper Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Bank of America Corporation lowered Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Nomura lowered Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Drexel Hamilton reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.36.

Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (JNPR) traded up 0.75% on Friday, reaching $25.66. 1,639,395 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.45. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.41 and a 1-year high of $30.96. The company has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 1.09.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The network equipment provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.03. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post $2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is currently 23.39%.

In other news, VP Terrance F. Spidell sold 3,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.69, for a total transaction of $91,736.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.34, for a total transaction of $147,636.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 469,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,839,055.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,044 shares of company stock worth $974,774 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops and sells products and services for high-performance networks to enable customers to build networks for their businesses. The Company sells its products in over 100 countries in three geographic regions: Americas; Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

