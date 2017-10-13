CVR Refining, LP (CVRR) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

CVR Refining, LP (NYSE:CVRR) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

CVRR has been the subject of several other research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of CVR Refining, from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CVR Refining, from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of CVR Refining, from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS AG reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.50 target price (down previously from $10.00) on shares of CVR Refining, in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lowered their price objective on shares of CVR Refining, from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.69.

CVR Refining, (NYSE:CVRR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. CVR Refining, had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 1.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CVR Refining, during the first quarter worth $100,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in CVR Refining, during the first quarter worth $112,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CVR Refining, by 10.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,550 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Clinton Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CVR Refining, by 58.7% during the first quarter. Clinton Group Inc. now owns 27,868 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 10,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in CVR Refining, by 13.5% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 31,157 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 3,716 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

About CVR Refining,

CVR Refining, LP is an independent downstream energy limited partnership with refining and related logistics assets that operates in the mid-continent region. The Company is a petroleum refiner. It owned and operated a complex full coking medium-sour crude oil refinery in Coffeyville, Kansas with a rated capacity of 115,000 barrels per calendar day (bpcd) and a complex crude oil refinery in Wynnewood, Oklahoma with a rated capacity of 70,000 bpcd capable of processing 20,000 bpcd of light sour crude oils (within its rated capacity of 70,000 bpcd), as of December 31, 2016.

