Cummins Inc. (CMI) PT Raised to $183.00

Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Citigroup Inc. from $175.00 to $183.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc.’s price objective points to a potential upside of 6.45% from the company’s previous close.

CMI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank AG increased their price target on shares of Cummins from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Robert W. Baird restated a “sell” rating and issued a $153.00 price objective on shares of Cummins in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Cummins in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.91.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by ($0.05). Cummins had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 8.10%. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, insider Jill E. Cook sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.86, for a total value of $1,161,020.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,604,032.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Pat Ward sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total value of $845,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 245 shares in the company, valued at $41,405. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,633 shares of company stock worth $2,942,108. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $137,000. First Interstate Bank raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 1st quarter worth approximately $150,000. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes and services diesel and natural gas engines and engine-related component products. The Company’s segments include Engine, Distribution, Components and Power Systems. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, as well as certain customer brand names, for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle (RV), light-duty automotive and agricultural markets.

