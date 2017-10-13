Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (CFR) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Cullen/Frost have outperformed the industry year to date. This performance was supported by the company’s impressive earnings surprise history. It has surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in three of the trailing four quarters. With a rising interest rate environment and improving non-interest bearing deposits, the company's net interest income and net interest margin is expected to grow. However, rising costs stemming mainly from expanding franchise are likely to deter bottom-line growth to some extent. Also, the company’s risky loan portfolio keeps us apprehensive.”

Get Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc. alerts:

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Barclays PLC upped their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. lowered shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Citigroup Inc. lowered shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers to an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Maxim Group restated a buy rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $97.50.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.29. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 28.49% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The company had revenue of $295.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share.

WARNING: “Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (CFR) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/13/cullenfrost-bankers-inc-cfr-upgraded-at-zacks-investment-research.html.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 29th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is currently 44.79%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 15.1% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 34,111 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after purchasing an additional 4,463 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the first quarter valued at approximately $869,000. OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 21.4% during the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 3,044 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 2.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 669,704 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,583,000 after purchasing an additional 14,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advantus Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 4.3% during the first quarter. Advantus Capital Management Inc now owns 7,265 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. 80.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc is a financial holding company and a bank holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of products and services throughout Texas markets. The Company’s segments include Banking, Frost Wealth Advisors and Non-Banks. The Banking segment includes both commercial and consumer banking services, and Frost Insurance Agency.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cullen/Frost Bankers (CFR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.