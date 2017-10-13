Cullen Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp (SBS)

Cullen Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp (NYSE:SBS) by 29.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 655,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 276,480 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC owned 0.10% of Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp worth $6,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp by 22.0% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 6,453 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp by 19.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 441,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,593,000 after acquiring an additional 70,715 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp by 1.4% during the first quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,402,020 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,825,000 after acquiring an additional 61,420 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp by 5.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,176,144 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,244,000 after acquiring an additional 59,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp by 1.4% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 41,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SBS shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. HSBC Holdings plc lowered shares of Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo-SABESP is a water and sewage service provider. The Company provides water and sewage services to a range of residential, commercial, industrial and governmental customers in over 360 municipalities in the state of Sao Paulo, including the city of Sao Paulo.

