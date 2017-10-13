Cullen Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Diageo PLC (DEO)

Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its position in Diageo PLC (NYSE:DEO) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 515,905 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the quarter. Diageo PLC accounts for about 2.2% of Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Cullen Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of Diageo PLC worth $61,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Causeway Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Diageo PLC by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 94,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,878,000 after acquiring an additional 2,666 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Diageo PLC by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 27,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,332,000 after acquiring an additional 3,892 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Diageo PLC by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 3,411 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Diageo PLC by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 25,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,937,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Diageo PLC by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,718,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,513,000 after acquiring an additional 385,257 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a $2.0322 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.12%. This is an increase from Diageo PLC’s previous semiannual dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th.

DEO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub raised Diageo PLC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Diageo PLC in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $152.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $155.40 target price (up from $155.20) on shares of Diageo PLC in a report on Saturday, September 30th. Societe Generale raised Diageo PLC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut Diageo PLC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.35.

About Diageo PLC

Diageo PLC is an alcoholic beverage company. The Company operates in various categories, including spirits and beer. Its geographic segments include North America; Europe, Russia and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean, and Asia Pacific. Its principal products includes Scotch whisky, Gin, Vodka, Rum, Beer, Irish Cream Liqueur, Wine, Raki, Tequila, Canadian Whisky, American Whiskey, Progressive Adult Beverages, Cachaca, Brandy and Ready to Drink.

