Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases Shares of 15,603 Cardinal Health, Inc. (CAH)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,216,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brandes Investment Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,464,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 36,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,867,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 202.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 61,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,776,000 after buying an additional 41,013 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $164,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,152,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,814,000 after buying an additional 18,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) opened at 66.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.26 and a 200 day moving average of $72.98. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.70 and a 52-week high of $84.88.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $32.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.73 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 26.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post $4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.4624 dividend. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.79%.

CAH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. UBS AG restated a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price objective (down previously from $79.00) on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $87.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC restated a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Cardinal Health has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.54.

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company. The Company operates through two segments: Pharmaceutical and Medical. The Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded and generic pharmaceutical, specialty pharmaceutical, over-the-counter healthcare and consumer products. This segment also operates nuclear pharmacies and cyclotron facilities; provides pharmacy management services to hospitals, as well as medication therapy management and patient outcomes services to hospitals, other healthcare providers and payers, and provides services to healthcare companies.

