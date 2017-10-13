Crown Point Energy Inc (CWV) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.04

Crown Point Energy Inc (CVE:CWV)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of shares trading hands.

About Crown Point Energy

Crown Point Energy Inc (Crown Point) is a Canada-based junior international oil and gas company. The Company has producing basins in Argentina, the Austral basin in the province of Tierra del Fuego (TDF) and the Neuquen basin, in the province of Mendoza. The Company has interest in approximately three exploitation concessions in TDF.

