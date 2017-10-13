Crown Crafts, Inc. (CRWS) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Crown Crafts, Inc. operates, both directly and indirectly through its subsidiaries, in two principal business segments within the textile industry: Adult Home Furnishing and Juvenile Products, and Infant Products. Adult Home Furnishing and Juvenile Products consists of Bedroom Products, Throws and Decorative Home Accessories, and Juvenile Products. The Infant Products segment consists of infant bedding, bibs, infant soft goods and accessories. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CRWS. Roth Capital set a $9.00 target price on shares of Crown Crafts and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, June 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Crown Crafts from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, FBR & Co reissued a mkt perform rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Crown Crafts in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.69.

Crown Crafts (NASDAQ:CRWS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The textile maker reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08. Crown Crafts had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 13.46%. The business had revenue of $13.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.49 million.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Crown Crafts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.00%.

In other Crown Crafts news, Director Donald R. Ratajczak bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.75 per share, with a total value of $28,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 125,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $719,618.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 14.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Crafts during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $154,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Crown Crafts by 3,825.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,553 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 22,953 shares during the period. Nationwide Fund Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Crafts during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Crown Crafts by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 110,463 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Crown Crafts by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 181,070 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. 41.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crown Crafts Company Profile

Crown Crafts, Inc operates indirectly through its subsidiaries, Crown Crafts Infant Products, Inc, Hamco, Inc and Carousel Designs, LLC, in the infant and toddler products segment within the consumer products industry. The Company operates though the segment of infant and toddler products. These products consist of infant and toddler bedding, bibs, soft bath products, disposable products and accessories.

