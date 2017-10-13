Croft Leominster Inc. Maintains Stake in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation (TYG)

Croft Leominster Inc. continued to hold its stake in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:TYG) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock at the end of the 2nd quarter. Croft Leominster Inc.’s holdings in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation were worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TYG. Ngam Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation in the first quarter worth approximately $411,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation by 21.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,620,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,534,000 after buying an additional 286,445 shares during the last quarter. Investment Centers of America Inc. acquired a new position in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation during the first quarter worth $252,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation by 9.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 68,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,402,000 after buying an additional 5,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pointe Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation during the first quarter worth $524,000. 30.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation (TYG) traded down 0.3521% during trading on Friday, reaching $28.8979. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,403 shares. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation has a 52 week low of $26.93 and a 52 week high of $37.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.85.

In related news, major shareholder Prudential Financial Inc purchased 25,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11,560,000.00 per share, with a total value of $289,000,000,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation (the Fund) is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund seeks a high level of total return with a focus on current distributions paid to stockholders. The Fund invests primarily in equity securities of master limited partnerships (MLPs) and their affiliates that transport, gather, process or store natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil and refined petroleum products.

