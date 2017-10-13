Croft Leominster Inc. Has $199,000 Stake in Ooma, Inc. (OOMA)

Croft Leominster Inc. maintained its position in shares of Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,000 shares of the technology company’s stock at the close of the second quarter. Croft Leominster Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Ooma worth $199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Ooma during the second quarter worth $240,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Ooma during the second quarter worth $195,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Ooma during the second quarter worth $186,000. HCSF Management LLC purchased a new position in Ooma during the second quarter worth $2,938,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Ooma by 1,184.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 188,879 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,511,000 after buying an additional 174,179 shares in the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OOMA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.75 price target on shares of Ooma in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Ooma in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.92.

In other news, VP James A. Gustke sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.81, for a total value of $49,050.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 196,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,926,026.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Spencer D. Jackson sold 8,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.51, for a total transaction of $84,658.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 115,496 shares in the company, valued at $1,098,366.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 66,371 shares of company stock worth $671,551. Company insiders own 48.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ooma, Inc. (OOMA) traded down 0.238% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.475. The stock had a trading volume of 4,255 shares. The firm’s market cap is $193.49 million. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.24. Ooma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.39 and a 12-month high of $11.00.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The technology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.16). Ooma had a negative net margin of 11.48% and a negative return on equity of 30.96%. The firm had revenue of $28.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.72 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Ooma’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Ooma, Inc. will post ($0.10) EPS for the current year.

Ooma Profile

Ooma, Inc is a United States-based company, which offers Ooma, a communications platform for small businesses and consumers. Ooma serves as a communications hub, which offers cloud-based telephony, Internet security, home monitoring and other connected services. Ooma combines PureVoice high definition (HD) call quality features with mobile applications anytime, anywhere calling.

