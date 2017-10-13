Critical Survey: Noble Midstream Partners (NBLX) versus Buckeye Partners L.P. (BPL)

Noble Midstream Partners (NYSE: NBLX) and Buckeye Partners L.P. (NYSE:BPL) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Noble Midstream Partners LP alerts:

83.9% of Noble Midstream Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.8% of Buckeye Partners L.P. shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Buckeye Partners L.P. shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Noble Midstream Partners pays an annual dividend of $1.78 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Buckeye Partners L.P. pays an annual dividend of $5.05 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.9%. Noble Midstream Partners pays out 67.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Buckeye Partners L.P. pays out 138.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Buckeye Partners L.P. has increased its dividend for 14 consecutive years. Buckeye Partners L.P. is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Noble Midstream Partners and Buckeye Partners L.P., as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Noble Midstream Partners 0 2 7 0 2.78 Buckeye Partners L.P. 0 9 2 0 2.18

Noble Midstream Partners presently has a consensus target price of $51.57, suggesting a potential upside of 0.35%. Buckeye Partners L.P. has a consensus target price of $70.00, suggesting a potential upside of 23.41%. Given Buckeye Partners L.P.’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Buckeye Partners L.P. is more favorable than Noble Midstream Partners.

Profitability

This table compares Noble Midstream Partners and Buckeye Partners L.P.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Noble Midstream Partners 50.57% 31.64% 24.40% Buckeye Partners L.P. 14.42% 11.04% 5.29%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Noble Midstream Partners and Buckeye Partners L.P.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Noble Midstream Partners $203.73 million 5.05 $150.22 million $2.65 19.39 Buckeye Partners L.P. $3.47 billion 2.31 $979.66 million $3.65 15.54

Buckeye Partners L.P. has higher revenue and earnings than Noble Midstream Partners. Buckeye Partners L.P. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Noble Midstream Partners, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Noble Midstream Partners beats Buckeye Partners L.P. on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Noble Midstream Partners Company Profile

Noble Midstream Partners LP is engaged in owning, operating, developing and acquiring a range of domestic midstream infrastructure assets. The Company’s areas of focus are in the area of Denver-Julesburg (DJ) Basin in Colorado and the Southern Delaware Basin position of the Permian Basin in Texas (Delaware Basin). Its segments include Gathering Systems, Fresh Water Delivery, and Investments in White Cliffs and Other. The Gathering Systems segment includes crude oil, natural gas and produced water gathering, as well as crude oil treating. It holds interest in White Cliffs Pipeline L.L.C. (the White Cliffs Interest). The Investments in White Cliffs and Other segment includes activity associated with the White Cliffs Interest. As of December 31, 2016, the White Cliffs Pipeline system consisted of two 527-mile crude oil pipelines that extended from the DJ Basin to the Cushing, Oklahoma. It provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services for Noble Energy, Inc.

Buckeye Partners L.P. Company Profile

Buckeye Partners, L.P. (Buckeye) owns and operates a network of integrated assets providing midstream logistic solutions, primarily consisting of the transportation, storage, processing and marketing of liquid petroleum products. Its segments include Domestic Pipelines & Terminals, Global Marine Terminals and Merchant Services. As of December 31, 2016, the Domestic Pipelines & Terminals segment owned and operated approximately 6,000 miles of pipeline located primarily in the northeastern and upper Midwestern portions of the United States, and serviced approximately 110 delivery locations. The Global Marine Terminals segment provides marine accessible bulk storage and blending services, rail and truck rack loading/unloading, along with petroleum processing services in the East Coast and Gulf Coast regions of the United States and in the Caribbean. The Merchant Services segment is a wholesale distributor of petroleum products in the continental United States and in the Caribbean.

Receive News & Ratings for Noble Midstream Partners LP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noble Midstream Partners LP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.