Critical Survey: Derma Sciences (DSCI) and Its Rivals

Derma Sciences (NASDAQ: DSCI) is one of 82 publicly-traded companies in the “Advanced Medical Equipment & Technology” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Derma Sciences to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Derma Sciences has a beta of 1.03, suggesting that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Derma Sciences’ rivals have a beta of 0.89, suggesting that their average share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

58.9% of Derma Sciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.0% of shares of all “Advanced Medical Equipment & Technology” companies are owned by institutional investors. 9.9% of Derma Sciences shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.2% of shares of all “Advanced Medical Equipment & Technology” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Derma Sciences and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Derma Sciences -20.97% -17.10% -12.43% Derma Sciences Competitors -327.91% -35.29% -12.43%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Derma Sciences and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue EBITDA Price/Earnings Ratio Derma Sciences N/A N/A -17.50 Derma Sciences Competitors $2.02 billion $430.74 million -70.34

Derma Sciences’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Derma Sciences. Derma Sciences is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Derma Sciences and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Derma Sciences 0 1 0 0 2.00 Derma Sciences Competitors 253 1813 3256 105 2.59

As a group, “Advanced Medical Equipment & Technology” companies have a potential downside of 6.62%. Given Derma Sciences’ rivals stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Derma Sciences has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

Derma Sciences rivals beat Derma Sciences on 7 of the 11 factors compared.

About Derma Sciences

Derma Sciences, Inc. (Derma Sciences) is a medical device company. The Company operates through two segments: advanced wound care and traditional wound care products. Advanced wound care products principally consist of both novel and otherwise differentiated dressings, devices and skin substitutes designed to promote wound healing and/or prevent infection. The Company’s advanced wound care product line consists of MEDIHONEY, TCC-EZ, AMNIOEXCEL and AMNIOMATRIX, XTRASORB and BIOGUARD. Traditional wound care products principally consist of commodity related dressings, ointments, gauze bandages, adhesive bandages, wound closure strips, catheter fasteners and skin care products. The Company’s traditional wound care product line includes branded gauze sponges and bandages, non-adherent impregnated dressings, retention devices, paste bandages and other compression devices for the medical markets.

