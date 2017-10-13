Critical Survey: Continental Resources (CLR) and Its Competitors

Continental Resources (NYSE: CLR) is one of 246 public companies in the “Oil & Gas Exploration and Production” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Continental Resources to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, earnings, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Continental Resources and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue EBITDA Price/Earnings Ratio Continental Resources $2.37 billion $1.75 billion -93.00 Continental Resources Competitors $1.40 billion $602.68 million 21.67

Continental Resources has higher revenue and earnings than its rivals. Continental Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

Continental Resources has a beta of 1.41, indicating that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Continental Resources’ rivals have a beta of 1.42, indicating that their average stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

23.4% of Continental Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.2% of shares of all “Oil & Gas Exploration and Production” companies are held by institutional investors. 76.9% of Continental Resources shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.8% of shares of all “Oil & Gas Exploration and Production” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Continental Resources and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Continental Resources -5.99% -2.46% -0.76% Continental Resources Competitors -437.36% -2.59% 0.96%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Continental Resources and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Continental Resources 1 7 15 0 2.61 Continental Resources Competitors 1436 7434 12049 255 2.53

Continental Resources presently has a consensus target price of $46.17, indicating a potential upside of 24.10%. As a group, “Oil & Gas Exploration and Production” companies have a potential upside of 36.33%. Given Continental Resources’ rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Continental Resources has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

Continental Resources beats its rivals on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Continental Resources Company Profile

Continental Resources, Inc. is a crude oil and natural gas company with properties in the North, South and East regions of the United States. The North region consists of properties north of Kansas and west of the Mississippi River and includes North Dakota Bakken, Montana Bakken and the Red River units. The South region includes properties south of Nebraska and west of the Mississippi River including various plays in the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province (SCOOP), Sooner Trend Anadarko Canadian Kingfisher (STACK), and Arkoma Woodford areas of Oklahoma. The East region is consists of undeveloped leasehold acreage east of the Mississippi River with no drilling or production operations. As of December 31, 2016, its estimated proved reserves were 1,275 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMBoe), with estimated proved developed reserves of 519 MMBoe. As of December 31, 2016, its average daily production from South region properties was 91,088 barrels of oil equivalent (Boe) per day.

