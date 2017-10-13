Critical Review: Healthcare Realty Trust (HR) and Its Rivals

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE: HR) is one of 26 public companies in the “Healthcare REITs” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Healthcare Realty Trust to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

92.2% of Healthcare Realty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.2% of shares of all “Healthcare REITs” companies are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of Healthcare Realty Trust shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of shares of all “Healthcare REITs” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Healthcare Realty Trust has a beta of 0.31, suggesting that its stock price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Healthcare Realty Trust’s rivals have a beta of 0.49, suggesting that their average stock price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Healthcare Realty Trust and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Healthcare Realty Trust 1 3 5 0 2.44 Healthcare Realty Trust Competitors 128 709 642 12 2.36

Healthcare Realty Trust currently has a consensus price target of $33.00, suggesting a potential upside of 2.45%. As a group, “Healthcare REITs” companies have a potential upside of 4.68%. Given Healthcare Realty Trust’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Healthcare Realty Trust has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Healthcare Realty Trust and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Healthcare Realty Trust 28.98% 7.38% 4.04% Healthcare Realty Trust Competitors 38.21% 8.11% 4.09%

Dividends

Healthcare Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Healthcare Realty Trust pays out 114.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Healthcare REITs” companies pay a dividend yield of 5.2% and pay out 125.2% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Healthcare Realty Trust and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue EBITDA Price/Earnings Ratio Healthcare Realty Trust $418.53 million $236.35 million 30.68 Healthcare Realty Trust Competitors $788.38 million $482.52 million 39.20

Healthcare Realty Trust’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Healthcare Realty Trust. Healthcare Realty Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Healthcare Realty Trust rivals beat Healthcare Realty Trust on 11 of the 15 factors compared.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated is a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust. The Company owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops and redevelops real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services across the United States. The Company provided property management services for 146 healthcare-related properties across the nation, totaling approximately 10.3 million square feet, as of December 31, 2016. As of December 31, 2016, the Company’s 202 owned real estate properties were located in 27 states and totaled approximately 14.6 million square feet. The Company’s medical office/outpatient facilities are located in various states of the United States, such as Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, District of Columbia, Florida, Hawaii, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Minnesota, Missouri, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia and Washington.

