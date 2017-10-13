Critical Contrast: Social Reality (SRAX) versus Its Rivals

Social Reality (NASDAQ: SRAX) is one of 37 public companies in the “Advertising & Marketing” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Social Reality to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, profitability and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Social Reality has a beta of 1.14, indicating that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Social Reality’s competitors have a beta of 1.05, indicating that their average stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.8% of Social Reality shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.3% of shares of all “Advertising & Marketing” companies are owned by institutional investors. 22.3% of Social Reality shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 22.7% of shares of all “Advertising & Marketing” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Social Reality and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Social Reality 0 0 1 0 3.00 Social Reality Competitors 44 420 876 16 2.64

Social Reality presently has a consensus price target of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 59.24%. As a group, “Advertising & Marketing” companies have a potential upside of 11.77%. Given Social Reality’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Social Reality is more favorable than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Social Reality and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Social Reality -20.04% -93.45% -29.69% Social Reality Competitors -9.42% -10.59% -3.78%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Social Reality and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue EBITDA Price/Earnings Ratio Social Reality $32.35 million -$4.16 million -3.31 Social Reality Competitors $1.17 billion $156.81 million 19.22

Social Reality’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Social Reality. Social Reality is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Social Reality competitors beat Social Reality on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

Social Reality Company Profile

Social Reality, Inc. is an Internet advertising and platform technology company. The Company provides tools to automate the digital advertising market. It is engaged in the sales of digital media advertising campaigns to advertising agencies and brands; sales of media inventory through real-time bidding (RTB) exchanges; sale and licensing of its SRAX Social platform and related media, and creation of custom platforms for buying media on SRAX for various brands. Its technology assists publishers in delivering their media inventory to the RTB exchanges. It provides the SRAX platform to brands and their advertising agencies. SRAX Social is a social media and loyalty platform that allows brands to launch and manage their social media initiatives. SRAX MD is an advertisement targeting and data platform for healthcare brands and medical content publishers. SRAX APP is a platform that allows publishers and content owners to launch native mobile applications through its SRAX platform.

