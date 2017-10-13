Critical Contrast: Primerica (PRI) versus Genworth Financial (GNW)

Primerica (NYSE: PRI) and Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Get Primerica Inc. alerts:

Primerica has a beta of 1.17, meaning that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Genworth Financial has a beta of 2.7, meaning that its share price is 170% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Primerica and Genworth Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Primerica 0 4 1 0 2.20 Genworth Financial 0 3 2 0 2.40

Primerica currently has a consensus target price of $84.67, suggesting a potential downside of 3.46%. Genworth Financial has a consensus target price of $4.36, suggesting a potential upside of 13.63%. Given Genworth Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Genworth Financial is more favorable than Primerica.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Primerica and Genworth Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Primerica $1.62 billion 2.43 $411.75 million $4.90 17.90 Genworth Financial $8.74 billion 0.22 $852.00 million ($0.30) -12.80

Genworth Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Primerica. Genworth Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Primerica, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Primerica pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Genworth Financial does not pay a dividend. Primerica pays out 16.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Primerica has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

94.8% of Primerica shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.6% of Genworth Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Primerica shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Genworth Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Primerica and Genworth Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Primerica 14.41% 18.48% 1.97% Genworth Financial -1.66% -1.63% -0.23%

Summary

Primerica beats Genworth Financial on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Primerica Company Profile

Primerica Inc. (Primerica) is a distributor of financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The Company operates through three segments: Term Life Insurance, Investment and Savings Products, and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment includes underwriting profits on its in-force book of term life insurance policies, net of reinsurance, which are underwritten by its life insurance company subsidiaries. The Investment and Savings Products segment includes retail and managed mutual funds, and annuities distributed through licensed broker-dealer subsidiaries and includes segregated funds, an individual annuity savings product that it underwrites in Canada through Primerica Life Insurance Company of Canada (Primerica Life Canada). In the United States, it distributes mutual fund and annuity products of various third-party companies. It also earns fees for account servicing on a subset of the mutual funds it distributes.

Genworth Financial Company Profile

Genworth Financial, Inc. (Genworth) is a financial security company. The Company provides insurance, wealth management, investment and financial solutions. As of December 31, 2011, the Company had more than 15 million customers, with a presence in more than 25 countries. The Company operates in Insurance, Mortgage Insurance and Corporate and Runoff. The Mortgage Insurance Division includes the business segments, such as International Mortgage Insurance and U.S. Mortgage Insurance. The Corporate and Runoff Division includes the Runoff segment and Corporate and Other activities. In September 2013, Genworth Financial, Inc closed the sale of its Wealth Management business, including Genworth Financial Wealth Management and alternative solutions provider, the Altegris companies, to a partnership of Aquiline Capital Partners and Genstar Capital.

Receive News & Ratings for Primerica Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primerica Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.