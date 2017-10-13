Critical Contrast: Dynatronics Corporation (DYNT) versus Cynosure (CYNO)

Cynosure (NASDAQ: CYNO) and Dynatronics Corporation (NASDAQ:DYNT) are both healthcare companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

18.0% of Dynatronics Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.9% of Cynosure shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 47.6% of Dynatronics Corporation shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Cynosure and Dynatronics Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cynosure 0.70% 0.75% 0.59% Dynatronics Corporation -5.47% -88.57% -9.59%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Cynosure and Dynatronics Corporation, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cynosure 0 3 4 0 2.57 Dynatronics Corporation 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cynosure currently has a consensus price target of $58.33, suggesting a potential downside of 11.58%. Given Cynosure’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Cynosure is more favorable than Dynatronics Corporation.

Risk & Volatility

Cynosure has a beta of 1.65, meaning that its stock price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dynatronics Corporation has a beta of -0.01, meaning that its stock price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cynosure and Dynatronics Corporation’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cynosure N/A N/A N/A $0.65 101.49 Dynatronics Corporation $32.72 million 0.26 -$261,530.00 ($1.24) -1.85

Cynosure has higher revenue, but lower earnings than Dynatronics Corporation. Dynatronics Corporation is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cynosure, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Cynosure beats Dynatronics Corporation on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cynosure Company Profile

Cynosure, Inc. develops, manufactures and markets aesthetic treatment systems that enable plastic surgeons, dermatologists and other medical practitioners to perform non-invasive and minimally invasive procedures to remove hair, treat vascular and benign pigmented lesions, remove multi-colored tattoos, revitalize the skin, reduce fat through laser lipolysis, reduce cellulite, clear nails infected by toe fungus, ablate sweat glands and improve women’s health. The Company also markets radiofrequency (RF), energy-sourced medical devices for surgical applications, such as facial plastic and general surgery, gynecology, ear, nose, and throat procedures, ophthalmology, oral and maxillofacial surgery, podiatry and proctology. The Company sells its products globally under the Cynosure, Palomar, ConBio and Ellman brand names. Its product portfolio includes single energy source systems, as well as workstations that incorporate two or more different types of lasers or light-based technologies.

Dynatronics Corporation Company Profile

Dynatronics Corporation is a manufacturer and distributor of physical medicine products. The Company’s products include a line of medical equipment for physical medicine applications, including therapy devices, medical supplies and soft goods, treatment tables and rehabilitation equipment. Its products are used by physical therapists, chiropractors, sports medicine practitioners, podiatrists, physicians and other physical medicine professionals. Its physical medicine products include therapeutic modalities, such as Dynatron Solaris, including electrotherapy and thermal therapy, and 25 Series, including electrotherapy and ultrasound; manufactured capital products, including traction systems and wood furniture; manufactured supplies, including cold packs, straps, wedges, bolsters and mats; distributed capital products, including hydrotherapy, weight training equipment and pilates, and distributed supplies, including clinical accessories, sports med and taping products, lotions and gels.

