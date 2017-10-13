Critical Comparison: Mack-Cali Realty Corporation (CLI) versus NorthStar Realty Europe Corp. (NRE)

Mack-Cali Realty Corporation (NYSE: CLI) and NorthStar Realty Europe Corp. (NYSE:NRE) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

Get Mack-Cali Realty Corporation alerts:

This table compares Mack-Cali Realty Corporation and NorthStar Realty Europe Corp.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mack-Cali Realty Corporation -3.31% -1.21% -0.44% NorthStar Realty Europe Corp. -18.57% 7.73% 2.46%

Dividends

Mack-Cali Realty Corporation pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. NorthStar Realty Europe Corp. pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. Mack-Cali Realty Corporation pays out -307.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. NorthStar Realty Europe Corp. pays out -133.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

99.2% of Mack-Cali Realty Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.9% of NorthStar Realty Europe Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.8% of Mack-Cali Realty Corporation shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of NorthStar Realty Europe Corp. shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Mack-Cali Realty Corporation and NorthStar Realty Europe Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mack-Cali Realty Corporation $641.51 million 3.31 $321.83 million ($0.26) -90.81 NorthStar Realty Europe Corp. $131.25 million 5.76 $37.01 million ($0.45) -30.42

Mack-Cali Realty Corporation has higher revenue and earnings than NorthStar Realty Europe Corp.. Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NorthStar Realty Europe Corp., indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Mack-Cali Realty Corporation has a beta of 1.2, indicating that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NorthStar Realty Europe Corp. has a beta of 2.49, indicating that its stock price is 149% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Mack-Cali Realty Corporation and NorthStar Realty Europe Corp., as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mack-Cali Realty Corporation 1 2 4 0 2.43 NorthStar Realty Europe Corp. 0 0 1 0 3.00

Mack-Cali Realty Corporation presently has a consensus target price of $28.43, suggesting a potential upside of 20.41%. NorthStar Realty Europe Corp. has a consensus target price of $16.50, suggesting a potential upside of 20.53%. Given NorthStar Realty Europe Corp.’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe NorthStar Realty Europe Corp. is more favorable than Mack-Cali Realty Corporation.

Summary

Mack-Cali Realty Corporation beats NorthStar Realty Europe Corp. on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Mack-Cali Realty Corporation Company Profile

Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company owns and operates a real estate portfolio of Class A office and office/flex properties. It operates in three segments: commercial and other real estate, multi-family real estate and multi-family services. Its commercial and other real estate provides leasing, property management, acquisition, development, construction and tenant-related services for its commercial and other real estate, and multi-family real estate portfolio. Its multi-family services business also provides similar services for third parties. It owned or had interests in approximately 248 properties, consisting of approximately 119 office and approximately 110 flex properties, totaling approximately 26.6 million square feet, leased to approximately 1,600 commercial tenants and approximately 19 multi-family rental properties containing approximately 5,614 residential units, plus developable land.

NorthStar Realty Europe Corp. Company Profile

NorthStar Realty Europe Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is a European focused commercial real estate company with primary office properties in cities within Germany, the United Kingdom and France. Its objective is to provide its stockholders with stable and recurring cash flow supplemented by capital growth over time. The Company conducts its business through two segments: Real Estate and Corporate. Its European commercial real estate business is primarily focused on office properties. Its portfolio consists of approximately 48 properties and a total of approximately 495,588 square meters of rentable space, located in various European markets, including Frankfurt, Hamburg, Berlin, London, Paris, Amsterdam, Milan, Brussels and Madrid. Its overall portfolio is over 87% occupied. In addition, it owns over two hotels, which are leased to third-party operators. It is externally managed and advised by an affiliate of NorthStar Asset Management Group Inc. (NSAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Mack-Cali Realty Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mack-Cali Realty Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.