Crescent Point Energy Corporation (CPG) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy Corporation (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday.

CPG has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank reiterated a buy rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy Corporation in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a hold rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy Corporation in a report on Monday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Crescent Point Energy Corporation from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. BidaskClub upgraded Crescent Point Energy Corporation from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Desjardins downgraded Crescent Point Energy Corporation from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Crescent Point Energy Corporation has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.33.

Crescent Point Energy Corporation (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.08. Crescent Point Energy Corporation had a positive return on equity of 1.83% and a negative net margin of 13.80%. The company had revenue of $605.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.04 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This is an increase from Crescent Point Energy Corporation’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Crescent Point Energy Corporation’s payout ratio is currently -51.72%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy Corporation by 511.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 106,006 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 88,675 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy Corporation during the 2nd quarter valued at about $420,000. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy Corporation by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,226,740 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $24,685,000 after buying an additional 118,507 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy Corporation by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,560,454 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,943,000 after buying an additional 14,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy Corporation by 97.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 83,911 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 41,520 shares in the last quarter. 38.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crescent Point Energy Corporation Company Profile

Crescent Point Energy Corp. acquires, explores, develops, and produces light and medium oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Utah.

