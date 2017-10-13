Crescent Point Energy Corporation (CPG) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Crescent Point Energy Corporation (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Crescent Point Energy Corp. is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada. The Company’s operations consist of light and medium oil and natural gas assets strategically focused in core areas in southern Saskatchewan and central and southern Alberta. Crescent Point Energy Corp., formerly known as Crescent Point Energy Trust, is headquartered in Calgary, Canada. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Crescent Point Energy Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. BidaskClub raised Crescent Point Energy Corporation from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy Corporation in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy Corporation in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Desjardins downgraded Crescent Point Energy Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Crescent Point Energy Corporation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.33.

Crescent Point Energy Corporation (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.08. Crescent Point Energy Corporation had a positive return on equity of 1.83% and a negative net margin of 13.80%. The firm had revenue of $605.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy Corporation by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 34,122 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy Corporation by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 317,425 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP increased its stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy Corporation by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 15,244 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 3,204 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy Corporation by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 113,088 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 3,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy Corporation by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 22,244 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. 38.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

