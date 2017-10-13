Crescent Point Energy Corporation (CPG) Lifted to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy Corporation (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning. Zacks Investment Research currently has $9.00 price target on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Crescent Point Energy Corp. is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada. The Company’s operations consist of light and medium oil and natural gas assets strategically focused in core areas in southern Saskatchewan and central and southern Alberta. Crescent Point Energy Corp., formerly known as Crescent Point Energy Trust, is headquartered in Calgary, Canada. “

Get Crescent Point Energy Corporation alerts:

CPG has been the subject of several other research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy Corporation from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Crescent Point Energy Corporation from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Scotiabank reiterated a buy rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy Corporation in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a hold rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy Corporation in a research note on Monday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.33.

Crescent Point Energy Corporation (NYSE:CPG) opened at 7.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.45 and a 200-day moving average of $8.39. The company’s market cap is $4.11 billion. Crescent Point Energy Corporation has a 12 month low of $6.46 and a 12 month high of $14.74.

Crescent Point Energy Corporation (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.08. Crescent Point Energy Corporation had a negative net margin of 13.80% and a positive return on equity of 1.83%. The firm had revenue of $605.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Crescent Point Energy Corporation will post $0.20 EPS for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Crescent Point Energy Corporation (CPG) Lifted to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright laws. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/13/crescent-point-energy-corporation-cpg-lifted-to-strong-buy-at-zacks-investment-research.html.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Saturday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. This is a positive change from Crescent Point Energy Corporation’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. Crescent Point Energy Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently -51.72%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CPG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Crescent Point Energy Corporation by 6.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 719,867 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,789,000 after buying an additional 46,778 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Crescent Point Energy Corporation by 24.8% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 109,681 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 21,795 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Crescent Point Energy Corporation by 1.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 460,257 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,979,000 after buying an additional 7,246 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Crescent Point Energy Corporation during the first quarter valued at about $187,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Crescent Point Energy Corporation by 59.7% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 71,302 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 26,665 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.99% of the company’s stock.

Crescent Point Energy Corporation Company Profile

Crescent Point Energy Corp. acquires, explores, develops, and produces light and medium oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Utah.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Crescent Point Energy Corporation (CPG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Point Energy Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Point Energy Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.