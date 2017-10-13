Credit Suisse Group Reiterates Outperform Rating for Snap Inc. (SNAP)

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. They presently have a $20.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $17.00. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 20.85% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on SNAP. Drexel Hamilton reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Snap in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Aegis decreased their price target on Snap from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Vetr lowered Snap from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.38 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Snap in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Snap from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.12.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $181.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.49 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 153.1% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, CFO Andrew Vollero sold 37,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total transaction of $554,475.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,797,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,317,508.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Timothy Sehn sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $5,000,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,204,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,552,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,133,598 shares of company stock valued at $29,704,362.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNAP. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Snap during the 1st quarter worth $101,000. Seven Bridges Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Snap during the 2nd quarter worth $101,000. WFG Advisors LP boosted its position in Snap by 52.4% during the 2nd quarter. WFG Advisors LP now owns 7,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,537 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in Snap by 654.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 7,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 6,540 shares during the period. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Snap during the 2nd quarter worth $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc, formerly Snapchat, Inc, is a camera company. The Company’s flagship product, Snapchat, is a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images known as a Snap. The Company offers three ways for people to make Snaps: the Snapchat application, Publishers Tools that help its partners to create Publisher Stories, and Spectacles, its sunglasses that make Snaps.

