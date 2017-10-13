Covington Capital Management Acquires 8,465 Shares of Stericycle, Inc. (SRCL)

Covington Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,465 shares during the quarter. Covington Capital Management owned approximately 0.07% of Stericycle worth $4,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SRCL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Stericycle by 3,492.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,089,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $421,877,000 after acquiring an additional 4,947,900 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Stericycle in the second quarter valued at $80,497,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in Stericycle in the second quarter valued at $33,710,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Stericycle by 110.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 625,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,881,000 after acquiring an additional 328,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Stericycle by 26,943.3% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 328,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,056,000 after acquiring an additional 327,092 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Stericycle Inc. alerts:

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.02. Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 14.35% and a negative net margin of 0.07%. The firm had revenue of $917.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $902.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis.

SRCL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Stericycle from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price target on shares of Stericycle in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. William Blair reiterated an “ourperform” rating on shares of Stericycle in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Barclays PLC reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Stericycle in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.25.

WARNING: “Covington Capital Management Acquires 8,465 Shares of Stericycle, Inc. (SRCL)” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/13/covington-capital-management-acquires-8465-shares-of-stericycle-inc-srcl.html.

Stericycle Profile

Stericycle, Inc is a business-to-business services provider. The Company focuses on regulated and compliance solutions for healthcare, retail, and commercial businesses. The Company’s segments include Domestic and Canada Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RCS), Domestic Communication and Related Services (CRS), International RCS and All other.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Stericycle Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stericycle Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.