Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. (CVTI) VP Ralph H. Lovin, Jr. Sells 4,000 Shares

Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVTI) VP Ralph H. Lovin, Jr. sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total value of $113,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Covenant Transportation Group (NASDAQ:CVTI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.08. The business had revenue of $164.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.40 million. Covenant Transportation Group had a net margin of 1.60% and a return on equity of 4.65%. Covenant Transportation Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Covenant Transportation Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Cowen and Company reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Covenant Transportation Group in a research note on Monday, August 28th. BidaskClub raised Covenant Transportation Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. ValuEngine raised Covenant Transportation Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Stephens raised Covenant Transportation Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Covenant Transportation Group by 7.2% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,309 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. Nationwide Fund Advisors lifted its holdings in Covenant Transportation Group by 11.9% in the first quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 10,166 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Covenant Transportation Group by 15.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,909 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Covenant Transportation Group by 5.9% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,745 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Covenant Transportation Group by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 19,263 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.10% of the company’s stock.

Covenant Transportation Group Company Profile

Covenant Transportation Group, Inc is a provider of expedited long haul freight transportation, primarily using two-person driver teams in transcontinental lanes. The Company’s services also include refrigerated, dedicated, cross-border, regional and brokerage. The Company’s segments include Truckload and Other.

