Cousins Properties Incorporated (CUZ) Raised to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CUZ. BidaskClub downgraded Cousins Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and issued a $10.50 price objective on shares of Cousins Properties in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Bank of America Corporation lifted their price objective on Cousins Properties from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cousins Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday. Finally, SunTrust Banks, Inc. reiterated a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Cousins Properties in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.10.

Shares of Cousins Properties (CUZ) opened at 9.40 on Tuesday. Cousins Properties has a 52-week low of $7.09 and a 52-week high of $9.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.88. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 1.06.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $119.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.68 million. Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 49.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 146.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cousins Properties will post $0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Timber Hill LLC purchased a new position in Cousins Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $118,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cousins Properties by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 14,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 4,183 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Cousins Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $121,000. Oakbrook Investments LLC increased its holdings in Cousins Properties by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 15,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cousins Properties by 94.8% during the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 22,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares during the period.

About Cousins Properties

Cousins Properties Incorporated is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company’s segments include Office, Mixed-Use, Other, Atlanta, Austin, Charlotte, Orlando, Tampa, Phoenix and Other. It develops, acquires, leases, manages and owns primarily Class A office properties and opportunistic mixed-use developments in Sunbelt markets with a focus on Georgia, Texas and North Carolina.

