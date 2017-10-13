Corning (GLW) Earns Daily News Impact Rating of 0.22

Media coverage about Corning (NYSE:GLW) has been trending somewhat positive on Friday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Corning earned a daily sentiment score of 0.22 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the electronics maker an impact score of 46.0264396676235 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Shares of Corning (NYSE:GLW) opened at 29.94 on Friday. Corning has a 52 week low of $22.23 and a 52 week high of $32.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.17. The company has a market capitalization of $27.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.38.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Corning had a net margin of 24.16% and a return on equity of 11.67%. Corning’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Corning will post $1.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Corning’s payout ratio is 27.93%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GLW. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $29.50 target price on shares of Corning in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Corning in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. BidaskClub upgraded Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc reissued a “positive” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Corning in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) cut Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $29.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.90.

In other news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 48,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.61, for a total transaction of $1,376,856.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 136,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,893,220.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Christine M. Pambianchi sold 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.56, for a total transaction of $942,480.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 73,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,089,021.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 127,888 shares of company stock valued at $3,653,485 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated is engaged in manufacturing specialty glass and ceramics. Its segments include Display Technologies, Optical Communications, Environmental Technologies, Specialty Materials, Life Sciences and All Other. The Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for flat panel liquid crystal displays (LCDs).

