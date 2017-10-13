Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. Sells 3,600 Shares of PS Business Parks, Inc. (PSB)

Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. trimmed its stake in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the period. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. owned 0.13% of PS Business Parks worth $4,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shelton Capital Management bought a new position in shares of PS Business Parks in the 2nd quarter worth $257,000. Flinton Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of PS Business Parks by 85.7% in the 2nd quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of PS Business Parks by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 29,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,967,000 after acquiring an additional 5,699 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of PS Business Parks by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 300,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,769,000 after acquiring an additional 10,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Holding Co. raised its position in shares of PS Business Parks by 68.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hancock Holding Co. now owns 17,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,319,000 after acquiring an additional 7,129 shares in the last quarter. 72.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PSB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised PS Business Parks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PS Business Parks in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered PS Business Parks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th.

In other news, Director Jennifer Holden Dunbar sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.69, for a total value of $522,760.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $522,760. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph D. Russell, Jr. sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total value of $106,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 32,186 shares of company stock worth $4,319,064. Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE PSB) opened at 136.27 on Friday. PS Business Parks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.32 and a 52-week high of $137.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.50 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $134.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.70.

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $99.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.81 million. PS Business Parks had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 39.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that PS Business Parks, Inc. will post $3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th were paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 12th. PS Business Parks’s payout ratio is currently 111.11%.

About PS Business Parks

PS Business Parks, Inc is a self-advised and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company owns, operates and develops commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant flex, office and industrial parks. It focuses on owning concentrated business parks. PS Business Parks, L.P. (the Operating Partnership) is a California limited partnership, which owns directly or indirectly substantially all of its assets and through, which the Company conducts substantially all of its business.

