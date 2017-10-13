Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. Acquires 9,072 Shares of Caesars Entertainment Corporation (CZR)

Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 412,245 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,072 shares during the period. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. owned approximately 0.28% of Caesars Entertainment Corporation worth $4,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KCG Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment Corporation in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $116,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment Corporation by 88.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 4,892 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment Corporation by 647.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 12,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 10,496 shares in the last quarter. Airain ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment Corporation in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment Corporation in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $177,000. 76.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on CZR. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Nomura began coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment Corporation in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Instinet began coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment Corporation in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.39.

Caesars Entertainment Corporation (CZR) opened at 12.30 on Friday. Caesars Entertainment Corporation has a 1-year low of $6.70 and a 1-year high of $13.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.20 and a 200 day moving average of $11.64. The firm’s market cap is $1.83 billion.

Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.47). The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment Corporation will post $0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caesars Entertainment Corporation Profile

Caesars Entertainment Corporation is a holding company. The Company provides casino-entertainment and hospitality services. The Company’s segments include Caesars Entertainment Resort Properties, LLC (CERP), Caesars Growth Partners, LLC (CGP) and Other. The Company’s facilities include gaming offerings, food and beverage outlets, hotel and convention space, and non-gaming entertainment options.

