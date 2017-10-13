CoreLogic, Inc. (CLGX) Sets New 1-Year High at $49.17

CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $49.17 and last traded at $0.00, with a volume of shares trading hands.

CLGX has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub raised CoreLogic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. boosted their price objective on CoreLogic from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised CoreLogic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of CoreLogic in a report on Thursday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

CoreLogic (NYSE:CLGX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $473.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.72 million. CoreLogic had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share.

In related news, Director Paul F. Folino sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.24, for a total value of $79,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,462 shares in the company, valued at $428,060.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank Martell sold 35,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total transaction of $1,667,317.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 251,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,840,815.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,242 shares of company stock valued at $3,105,193. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Somerset Trust Co lifted its position in CoreLogic by 0.4% in the second quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 10,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc lifted its position in CoreLogic by 2.1% in the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 5,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Capstone Asset Management Co. lifted its position in CoreLogic by 1.1% in the second quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 11,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Advantus Capital Management Inc lifted its position in CoreLogic by 1.3% in the first quarter. Advantus Capital Management Inc now owns 10,802 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in CoreLogic by 0.7% in the first quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

About CoreLogic

CoreLogic, Inc is a provider of property information, analytics and data-enabled services. The Company provides detailed coverage of property, mortgages and other encumbrances, property risk and replacement cost, consumer credit, tenancy, location, hazard risk and related performance information. Its segments include Property Intelligence (PI), Risk Management and Work Flow (RMW), and Corporate.

