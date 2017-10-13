Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (CRBP) Receives $19.75 Average Price Target from Analysts

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.75.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings (NASDAQ:CRBP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.04. Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings had a negative net margin of 1,001.77% and a negative return on equity of 107.10%. The firm had revenue of $0.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.50 million.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRBP. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings in the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings in the 2nd quarter valued at $125,000. Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 20,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings in the 2nd quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings in the 1st quarter valued at $148,000. 31.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Company Profile

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat rare, chronic and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The Company operates through developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat rare life-threatening inflammatory fibrotic diseases segment.

