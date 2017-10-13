ConvaTec Group PLC (LON:CTEC)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by Citigroup Inc. in a research report issued on Wednesday. They presently have a GBX 290 ($3.81) target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc.’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 3.24% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 380 ($5.00) target price on shares of ConvaTec Group PLC in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Numis Securities Ltd lowered ConvaTec Group PLC to a “reduce” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from GBX 276 ($3.63) to GBX 260 ($3.42) in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 340 ($4.47) target price on shares of ConvaTec Group PLC in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank AG increased their target price on ConvaTec Group PLC from GBX 330 ($4.34) to GBX 335 ($4.40) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co reduced their target price on ConvaTec Group PLC from GBX 318 ($4.18) to GBX 303 ($3.98) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 309.60 ($4.07).

Get ConvaTec Group PLC alerts:

ConvaTec Group PLC (LON CTEC) opened at 279.50 on Wednesday. ConvaTec Group PLC has a one year low of GBX 213.00 and a one year high of GBX 349.10. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 5.45 billion. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 276.01 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 296.64.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “ConvaTec Group PLC (CTEC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Citigroup Inc.” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/13/convatec-group-plc-ctec-stock-rating-reaffirmed-by-citigroup-inc.html.

About ConvaTec Group PLC

ConvaTec Group Plc is a medical product and technology company. The Company focuses on therapies for the management of chronic conditions, including products used for advanced chronic and acute wound care, ostomy care, continence and critical care and infusion devices used in the treatment of diabetes and other conditions.

Receive News & Ratings for ConvaTec Group PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConvaTec Group PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.