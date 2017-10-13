ContraVir Pharmaceuticals (CTRV) Given Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.07

Press coverage about ContraVir Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTRV) has been trending somewhat positive on Friday, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern scores the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. ContraVir Pharmaceuticals earned a daily sentiment score of 0.07 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the biopharmaceutical company an impact score of 46.1827749147603 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Separately, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of ContraVir Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 24th.

ContraVir Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTRV) traded down 3.70% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.68. The stock had a trading volume of 3,457,474 shares. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.54 and a 200-day moving average of $0.74. ContraVir Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.45 and a 52 week high of $2.65. The firm’s market cap is $53.04 million.

About ContraVir Pharmaceuticals

ContraVir Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on the development of antiviral drugs for the treatment of Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infections. The Company develops a range of compounds to treat HBV infection, which include CMX157 and CRV431. The Company is also developing an antiviral asset, FV-100.

