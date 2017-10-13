Contrasting Nord Anglia Education (NORD) & Its Competitors

Nord Anglia Education (NYSE: NORD) is one of 20 publicly-traded companies in the “General Education Services” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Nord Anglia Education to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Nord Anglia Education has a beta of 0.96, suggesting that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nord Anglia Education’s competitors have a beta of 1.14, suggesting that their average share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Nord Anglia Education and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nord Anglia Education 4.26% 12.59% 2.09% Nord Anglia Education Competitors 0.80% 0.13% 2.03%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

30.8% of Nord Anglia Education shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.6% of shares of all “General Education Services” companies are held by institutional investors. 13.9% of shares of all “General Education Services” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Nord Anglia Education and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue EBITDA Price/Earnings Ratio Nord Anglia Education $907.80 million $173.60 million 57.14 Nord Anglia Education Competitors $909.14 million $144.34 million 5.33

Nord Anglia Education’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Nord Anglia Education. Nord Anglia Education is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Nord Anglia Education and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nord Anglia Education 1 5 2 0 2.13 Nord Anglia Education Competitors 61 441 455 2 2.42

Nord Anglia Education presently has a consensus price target of $30.50, suggesting a potential downside of 6.36%. As a group, “General Education Services” companies have a potential upside of 4.61%. Given Nord Anglia Education’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Nord Anglia Education has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

Nord Anglia Education competitors beat Nord Anglia Education on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Nord Anglia Education

Nord Anglia Education, Inc. is an operator of international schools. As of August 31, 2016, the Company taught over 37,000 students, from kindergarten through the end of secondary school (K-12), at its 43 schools in China, Europe, the Middle East, South East Asia and North America. The Company’s segments include China, Europe, Middle East (ME), Southeast Asia (SEA), North America and Other. The China segment includes its activities in the People’s Republic of China and the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region. The Europe segment includes the Company’s activities in Switzerland, Slovakia, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Spain and Poland. The ME segment includes the Company’s activities in the United Arab Emirates and Qatar. The SEA segment includes the Company’s activities in Thailand, Singapore, Cambodia and Vietnam. The North America segment includes the Company’s activities in the United States and Mexico. The Other segment includes the Learning Services division.

