Contrasting Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (CPK) and UGI Corporation (UGI)

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (NYSE: CPK) and UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Chesapeake Utilities Corporation alerts:

This table compares Chesapeake Utilities Corporation and UGI Corporation’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chesapeake Utilities Corporation $560.47 million 2.38 $122.80 million $2.56 31.86 UGI Corporation $5.98 billion 1.38 $1.35 billion $2.18 21.76

UGI Corporation has higher revenue and earnings than Chesapeake Utilities Corporation. UGI Corporation is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Chesapeake Utilities Corporation, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Chesapeake Utilities Corporation and UGI Corporation, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chesapeake Utilities Corporation 0 4 0 0 2.00 UGI Corporation 1 1 1 0 2.00

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation presently has a consensus price target of $69.00, indicating a potential downside of 15.39%. UGI Corporation has a consensus price target of $46.00, indicating a potential downside of 3.01%. Given UGI Corporation’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe UGI Corporation is more favorable than Chesapeake Utilities Corporation.

Volatility & Risk

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation has a beta of 0.27, meaning that its share price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, UGI Corporation has a beta of 0.67, meaning that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

61.3% of Chesapeake Utilities Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.6% of UGI Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.4% of Chesapeake Utilities Corporation shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of UGI Corporation shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation pays an annual dividend of $1.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. UGI Corporation pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Chesapeake Utilities Corporation pays out 50.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. UGI Corporation pays out 45.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Chesapeake Utilities Corporation has raised its dividend for 31 consecutive years and UGI Corporation has raised its dividend for 13 consecutive years. UGI Corporation is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Chesapeake Utilities Corporation and UGI Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chesapeake Utilities Corporation 7.40% 9.18% 3.41% UGI Corporation 6.48% 10.44% 3.54%

Summary

UGI Corporation beats Chesapeake Utilities Corporation on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chesapeake Utilities Corporation

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (Chesapeake) is an energy company. The Company operates through two segments: Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Company provides natural gas distribution and transmission; natural gas supply, gathering, processing and marketing; electric distribution and generation; propane distribution; propane and crude oil wholesale marketing; steam generation, and other energy-related services. The Regulated Energy segment includes the Company’s natural gas distribution, natural gas transmission and electric distribution operations. The Unregulated Energy segment includes its propane distribution, propane and crude oil wholesale marketing, natural gas marketing and unregulated natural gas supply, gathering and processing, electricity and steam generation and other unregulated energy-related services to customers.

About UGI Corporation

UGI Corporation is a holding company. The Company distributes, stores, transports and markets energy products and related services. It operates through six segments. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P. The UGI France segment consists of the French LPG distribution business of its subsidiaries, Antargaz, Finagaz and its liquefied petroleum gases (LPG) distribution businesses. The Flaga & Other segment consists of the LPG distribution businesses of Flaga GmbH, AvantiGas Limited and ChinaGas Partners, L.P. The Energy Services segment consists of energy-related businesses conducted by its subsidiary, UGI Energy Services, LLC (Energy Services). The Electric Generation segment consists of electric generation facilities conducted by Energy Services’ subsidiary. The Gas Utility segment consists of the regulated natural gas distribution businesses of its subsidiary, UGI Utilities, Inc.

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Utilities Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Utilities Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.